Trump touts ‘crucial’ alliance with Japan as he kicks off Asia tour

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — President Donald Trump lauded servicemembers gathered Sunday at a U.S. air base in western Tokyo for the confidence they instill in the hearts of America’s allies and the fear they strike into their enemies.

“That’s the way it should be,” he told U.S. and Japanese troops after touching down in Air Force One with wife, Melania, just before 11 a.m. local time.

The crowd of smartphone-clutching servicemembers had welcomed them onto a stage inside a Yokota hangar with chants of, “USA! USA!”

Trump, who swapped his suitcoat for a leather flight jacket gifted by 374th Airlift Wing commander Col. Kenneth Moss, spoke in front of a massive American flag and flanked by a pair of Japan-based U.S. fighter jets — an F-16 from Misawa Air Base on his right and the world’s most advanced stealth fighter, an F-35B from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, on his left. One of Yokota’s new C-130J Super Hercules cargo planes was parked outside.

The president called Japan a “treasured partner and crucial ally.”

“Our alliance is a testament to the transformative power of freedom,” Trump said in the kickoff to his first presidential visit to Japan. “Today, nations that once waged war now stand together as partners in pursuit of a much better world.”

America's enemies should know that the United States “will never yield, never wavier and never falter in the defense of our people,” he added.

U.S. troops are prepared to defend their nation “using the full range of our unmatched capabilities,” Trump said.

He didn’t specifically mention North Korea, which has threatened the U.S. and its allies with a barrage of nuclear and missile tests this year; however, he reminded his audience that no nation should underestimate American resolve.

“Every once in a while in the past they underestimated us. It was not pleasant for them, was it?” he said.

Before touching down in Japan, Trump used the first moments of the trip to denounce the North as “a big problem” that must “be solved.”

“There’s been 25 years of total weakness, so we are taking a very much different approach” toward the North, he told reporters traveling with him.

During the speech, Trump bragged about a surging stock market and falling unemployment at home and the successful campaign against Islamic State militants overseas. He promised the servicemembers that plenty of top-notch military gear headed their way.

“A lot of beautiful equipment is coming and nobody makes it like they do in the United States,” he said, adding: “We dominate the sky, we dominate the sea, we dominate the land and space, not only because we have the best equipment ... More importantly, we have the best people.”

One of the airmen in the audience, Tech. Sgt. Tanner Spani, 34, of Panama City Beach, Fla., said he agreed with the president’s opinion of his workmates.

“We have the best people who serve in the U.S. team,” said the radar airfield weather systems technician. “That’s what makes us proud and keeps us going.”

Marine Cpl. Alec Hochberg, 21, of Palm Harbor, Fla., who was visiting Yokota during a break in a deployment to Okinawa, said Sunday’s troop talk marked the first time he’d seen a president in the flesh.

“Not a lot of us get to see him,” Hochberg said, adding that Trump’s speech listed the key reasons the Marines are in the region.

Air Force Capt. Lauren Angelo, 29, a public health officer at Yokota, said she and her comrades loved that their commander in chief took the time to visit them.

“You could feel the energy in the room,” she said.

The rest of the president’s visit will include bilateral security talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a brief meeting at the Imperial Palace with Emperor Akihito and visits with the families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea.

He will also spend part of Sunday golfing with Abe and Japanese pro golfer Hideki Matsuyama at a course in nearby Saitama Prefecture.

Trump is expected to remain in Japan until Tuesday, when Air Force One will lift off again for stops in South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The president kickstarted his much-anticipated Asia tour with a daylong stopover in Hawaii, where he and the first lady laid a wreath of white flowers at the USS Arizona Memorial, which honors the 1,177 crewmembers who died in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack by the Japanese.

The White House said Trump’s trip “will underscore his commitment to longstanding United States alliances and partnerships, and reaffirm United States leadership in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

Trump has two major speeches planned — one at South Korea’s National Assembly on Wednesday and the other on Nov. 10 in Vietnam where he’ll participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, meetings.

The question of how to deal with North Korea and trade talks also are expected to top his agenda.

