Trump plans 'busy 10 days' in Asia in November
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 14, 2017
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he plans to travel to Asia in November.
Speaking aboard Air Force One on Thursday, Trump says he will visit China, Japan and South Korea. He would not commit to summits that month in Vietnam and the Philippines.
Trump says he may "possibly" attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam. Of the U.S.-ASEAN summit in the Philippines, he says "we're going to see."
Vice President Mike Pence said in April that Trump would attend both summits.
Trump says, "It will be a busy 10 days."
