Trump OKs more military sales to South Korea, Japan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 5, 2017
SEOUL, South Korea — U.S. President Donald Trump says he has given the go-ahead for Japan and South Korea to buy a "substantially increased amount" of sophisticated military equipment from the United States.
The move comes amid tensions over North Korea's latest nuclear test. The U.S. is weighing a number of military, economic and diplomatic responses.
The White House said that in a phone call with South Korean's president on Monday, Trump gave approval "in principle" to lifting previous restrictions on South Korean missile payloads and to approving "many billions" in weapons sales to South Korea.
In an early morning tweet Tuesday, Trump said:
<element>
I am allowing Japan & South Korea to buy a substantially increased amount of highly sophisticated military equipment from the United States.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017
