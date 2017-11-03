Trump makes first presidential visit to Hawaii ahead of 2-week Asia tour

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were greeted with leis after touching down in Hawaii Friday ahead of the leader’s two-week tour of five Asia nations.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige and Adm. Harry Harris, head of U.S. Pacific Command, joined a throng of military and civilian supporters in welcoming the first couple on their first official visit to the Aloha State.

Later that day, the President and First Lady visited the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, where they brought a wreath of white flowers to be placed alongside the wall of names of servicemembers who died in the Pearl Harbor attack. Trump did not offer any public remarks during his visit to the memorial.

Trump is also scheduled for a briefing from Pacific Command before Air Force One lifts off again for stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The White House said Trump’s trip “will underscore his commitment to longstanding United States alliances and partnerships, and reaffirm United States leadership in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

Trump has two major speeches planned — one at South Korea’s National Assembly on Wednesday and the other on Nov. 10 in Vietnam where he’ll participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, meetings.

The question of how to deal with North Korea and trade talks also are expected to top his agenda.

