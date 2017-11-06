Trump in S. Korea: Standoff over Pyongyang’s nukes can be resolved peacefully

SEOUL, South Korea – President Donald Trump expressed optimism that the standoff over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program could be resolved peacefully as he began his first official visit to the South.

Trump also praised Seoul’s purchases of U.S. military equipment as he continued his stress on cutting the imbalance in trade relationships with U.S. allies.



Getting ready to leave for South Korea and meetings with President Moon, a fine gentleman. We will figure it all out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2017

The president said he understood South Korea planned to “substantially increase” its military orders – a move he said would reduce the trade deficit.

"We have trade deficits with numerous countries and we don't want trade deficits, so we appreciate that very much," he added.

The president said, however, that the growing threat from the North will be “front and center” of discussions during his two-day trip to the divided peninsula. The South Korean capital is just about 35 miles from the heavily fortified border.

He didn’t use the bellicose rhetoric that has been a common theme of his remarks about the communist state in recent months, including threats to unleash “fire and fury” and to “totally destroy” the North if forced to defend the United States and its allies.

Trump sat with troops for lunch in a mess hall during a visit to Camp Humphreys – the first stop on his itinerary. South Korean President Moon Jae-in joined him at the long table.

“Hello everybody. Good food," Trump told reporters before turning his attention to Moon and a select group of U.S. and Korean servicemembers.

He also received a military briefing at the new 8th Army headquarters, which opened in July after decades of being based in the capital at Yongsan Garrison.

The South Koreans have touted Camp Humphreys, a newly expanded Army garrison that is to become the U.S. military’s flagship installation here, as an example of positive burden sharing. The government is providing the labor and footing most of the nearly $11 billion bill for the long-delayed relocation of the U.S. military headquarters south of Seoul.

The two leaders then flew by helicopter to the capital, where Trump was welcomed with a formal ceremony full of pomp and circumstance followed by a state banquet.

Some have speculated that Moon and Trump may spar over thorny issues such as the South Korean president’s preference for engagement with the North as well as trade issues.

Trump appeared to offer an olive branch with a tweet before leaving Japan, where he began his 12-day trip to Asia.

“Getting ready to leave for South Korea and meetings with President Moon, a fine gentleman. We will figure it all out!” he wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Trump is expected to pledge his commitment to the alliance in a speech to some 550 people at the National Assembly. It will be the first such address by an American head of state since President Bill Clinton in 1993.

On the heels of his trip to Japan that focused on his friendship with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump faced a rockier reception from South Koreans.

Moon said he hoped Trump's visit would be an opportunity to resolve anxiety in the region over North Korea.

"I wish you will help give assurances to our people on a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue during your visit here, while at the same time sending a strong message to the North," Moon said at the presidential residence known as the Blue House.

Protesters opposed to his hard line against the North, which they fear may push the divided peninsula back into war, also planned rallies outside Humphreys in the rural area of Pyeongtaek as well as Seoul.

“Trump is violating the U.N. charter and he’s forcing South Korea to buy U.S. weapons,” said Kim Seong Gi, 49, who was protesting outside Humphreys. “Also he threatened North Korea with war and is trying to pressure South Korea over trade.”

Supporters also gathered outside Humphreys’ gates with banners welcoming Trump and praising the decades-old alliance between the two countries.

“I’m welcoming Trump,” said Park Yong Soon, a local resident. “I like his policies toward North Korea a lot. I think the U.S. should be tough against North Korea.”

Trump’s Asia trip has been dominated by the growing nuclear and missile threat from the North, which has test-fired dozens of missiles in recent months and conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3.

He and Moon reaffirmed their alliance. But they face fundamental differences in their approaches to dealing with the North. Trump has refused to rule out military action and mocked North Korea’s leader as “Little Rocket Man.”

Senior administration officials led by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis have tempered the tone by insisting that they prefer a diplomatic solution even as all options remain on the table.

For his part, Moon prefers engagement with the North and has called for talks with the longtime adversary while pressing for strengthened sanctions and other diplomatic pressure to bring Pyongyang to the table.

Trump is not planning to make the customary pilgrimage to the Demilitarized Zone separating north and south, breaking with a longstanding tradition that began with President Ronald Reagan.

Administration officials denied it was due to security concerns, saying the president simply didn’t have enough time. One official also dismissed the DMZ visit as “a bit of a cliché.”

Stars and Stripes reporter Yoo Kyong Chang contributed to this report.

