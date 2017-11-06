Trump dines with troops, South Korean president at Camp Humphreys

SEOUL, South Korea – President Donald Trump expressed optimism about his trip Tuesday to South Korea amid high tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

“Getting ready to leave for South Korea and meetings with President Moon, a fine gentleman. We will figure it all out!” he tweeted Tuesday.

Getting ready to leave for South Korea and meetings with President Moon, a fine gentleman. We will figure it all out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2017

South Korea is the second leg of Trump’s first official trip to Asia, which began Sunday in Japan, where he declared that North Korea is “a threat to the civilized world.”

The president landed at Osan Air Base, where he was met by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The two leaders then traveled directly to Camp Humphreys, a newly expanded Army garrison, via helicopter. There, they both dined with U.S. and South Korean servicemembers.

Trump's presence at the garrison places him just about 80 miles away from North Korea. Trump is scheduled to receive a military briefing at the new 8th Army headquarters, which opened in July after decades of being based in the capital at Yongsan Garrison.

He’ll then travel to Seoul for a summit with Moon and a state banquet.

On Wednesday, Trump is expected to pledge his commitment to the alliance in a speech to some 550 people at the National Assembly. It will be the first such address by an American head of state since President Bill Clinton in 1993.

On the heels of his trip to Japan that focused on his friendship with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump faced a rockier reception from South Koreans.

Protesters opposed to his hard line against the North, which they fear may push the divided peninsula back into war, planned rallies outside Humphreys in the rural area of Pyeongtaek as well as Seoul.

Supporters also gathered outside Humphreys’ gates with banners welcoming Trump and praising the decades-old alliance between the two countries.

Trump’s visit has been dominated by the growing nuclear and missile threat from the North, which has test-fired dozens of missiles in recent months and conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3.

The president and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, are expected to reaffirm their alliance. But they face fundamental differences in their approaches to dealing with the North.

Trump has refused to rule out military action and issued a string of bellicose remarks including a nickname mocking North Korea’s leader as “Little Rocket Man” and threatening to “totally destroy” the communist state if forced to defend the U.S. and its allies.

Senior administration officials led by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis have tempered the tone by insisting that they prefer a diplomatic solution even as all options remain on the table.

For his part, Moon prefers engagement with the North and has called for talks with the longtime adversary while pressing for strengthened sanctions and other diplomatic pressure to bring Pyongyang to the table.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha called for a peaceful and diplomatic resolution of the crisis in an interview with NBC News on the eve of Trump’s visit.

"Another war on the Korean Peninsula must not happen," Kang said during the interview in Seoul that was posted on its Web site and later aired on NBC Nightly News. "A resolution to the North Korean nuclear issue must be pursued in a peaceful, diplomatic manner."

The two Koreas remain in a technical state of war after their 1950-53 war ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty. The United States, which fought with the South against the communist-backed North in the war, maintains about 28,500 service members on the peninsula.

During his trip to Japan, Trump denounced efforts by ex-President Barack Obama’s administration, reiterating his administration’s line that “the era of strategic patience is over.”

"Some people say my rhetoric is very strong but look what has happened with very weak rhetoric in last 25 years," Trump said at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump’s visit to Asia, which at 12 days will be his longest overseas trip since taking office on Jan. 20, has been overshadowed by a shooting at a Texas church that killed more than two dozen people.

Trump and Abe repeatedly touted their bond over two days that included a round of golf, a hamburger with American beef and a couples' dinner at a teppanyaki restaurant.

"The relationship is really extraordinary. We like each other and our countries like each other," Trump said. "And I don't think we've ever been closer to Japan than we are right now."

Trump will fly to China on Wednesday, followed by stops in Vietnam and the Philippines.

gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel