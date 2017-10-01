Trump calls negotiating with North Korea a ‘waste of time’

SEOUL, South Korea — President Donald Trump said Sunday that negotiating with North Korea is ‘wasting time,’ criticizing his secretary of state over his efforts to defuse rising tensions over the communist state’s nuclear weapons program.

The comments, made in a series of morning tweets, came a day after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Washington has “lines of communication to Pyongyang,” even as the two sides trade threats and personal insults.

“I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” Trump wrote, using his nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!” he added.

Trump has said in the past he would be willing to talk to Kim under the right conditions. But he has recently adopted a hard line, warning that military options are on the table.

Tillerson, meanwhile, has left the door open for dialogue and said Saturday that the United States was probing the North’s willingness to talk. But he insisted that it was up to the North to halt missile launches.

“We have lines of communication to Pyongyang. We’re not in a dark situation, a blackout,” Tillerson told reporters during a visit to China. “We can talk to them, we do talk to them.”

He reiterated that Washington would not recognize North Korea as a nuclear power but also has no plans for regime change.

Tillerson, who met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials, didn’t elaborate and the State Department later appeared to walk back the remarks.

“North Korean officials have shown no indication that they are interested in or are ready for talks regarding denuclearization,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

North Korea has made alarming progress toward its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped weapon that could reach the U.S. mainland. It has test-fired dozens of missiles, including two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.

The isolated country also conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, claiming it had detonated a hydrogen bomb.

Trump, meanwhile, has stepped up his bellicose rhetoric, threatening in his speech to the U.N. General Assembly to “totally destroy” North Korea if forced to defend the United States or its allies.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho retorted that such words were a declaration of war.

