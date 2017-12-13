Tropical Storm 32W (Kai-tak), #8

10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, Philippines time: It's almost as if Kai-tak can't make up its mind where it wants to go. Competing steering mechanisms have Tropical Storm Kai-tak meandering in almost stationary pose, now edging south as it prepares to make landfall late Saturday over Samar in the central Philippines.



At 8 p.m., Kai-tak was 500 miles east-southeast of Manila and tracking south at just 2 mph, holding steady at 52-mph sustained winds and 63-mph gusts at center. Kai-tak is forecast by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center to peak at 58-mph sustained winds and 75-mph gusts Saturday before plowing ashore sometime in the evening.



But the longer Kai-tak stays out over open water, even this close to land, the more powerful it might become, given the warm sea-surface temperatures. Already, much of Kai-tak's fury is over land in the Visayas, with heavy rain pouring down. Take care regarding flooding and landslides, which are plentiful in these conditions.



For the moment, Tropical Storm Warning Signal 2 remains raised for Samar and Biliran and TSWS 1 for southern Luzon, Visayas and northern Mindanao, according to the Philippines' weather authority PAGASA.



If Kai-tak remains on its present path, it's forecast to pass 229 miles south of Manila, 254 miles south of Subic Bay Free Port and 275 miles south of Clark Free Economic Zone between 6 and 11 a.m. Monday. All of that could change, depending on how long Kai-tak remains lurking over open water.





11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, Philippines time: Tropical Storm Kai-tak remains quasi-stationary off the east coast of the Philippines, and the forecast calls for Kai-tak to bisect the country through its central islands over the weekend into Monday, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.



At 8 a.m., Kai-tak was 492 miles east-southeast of Manila, crawling north at about 1 mph, packing 52-mph sustained winds and 63-mph gusts. Tropical Storm Warning Signal 2 remains up for Samar and Signal 1 for Visayas, southern Luzon and northern Mindanao, according to the national weather authority PAGASA.



Kai-tak remains a very slow-moving system. If it tracks as forecast, Kai-tak is due to pass 212 miles south of Manila, 239 south of Subic Bay Free Port and 259 miles south of Clark Free Economic Zone between 3 and 9 a.m. Monday.





10:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, Philippines time: Kai-tak has been upgraded to a tropical storm and continues to be a very slow-moving storm, with its forecast track edging south, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center's latest track.



At 8 p.m., Kai-Tak was 498 miles east-southeast of Manila and was almost stationary, moving west-northwest at just 2 mph, with 40-mph sustained winds and 52-mph gusts at center.



If Kai-Tak remains on its current path, it's due to cross the Visayas a bit later than previously forecast: 181 miles south of Manila, 210 miles south of Subic Bay Free Port and 228 miles south of Clark Free Economic Zone between 1 and 5 p.m. Monday. As we reported earlier, a slow-moving storm.



Heavy rain continues to be associated with this system. Take care to watch for flooding and landslides along the east coast.



Tropical Storm Warning Signal 2 remains raised for Samar and Biliran, according to the Philippines' national weather authority PAGASA. Signal 1 is raised for all of Visayas, parts of northern Mindanao and southern Luzon.





4:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, Philippines time: Tropical Depression Kai-tak's forecast track has drifted slightly further south than previously reported. Heavy rain remains on tap for the central Visayas over the weekend.



At 2 p.m., Kai-tak -- the name of the old Hong Kong International Airport -- was 465 miles east-southeast of Manila, headed west at 4 mph, holding steady at 40-mph sustained winds and 52-mph gusts, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center's latest track.



If Kai-tak remains on its present path, it's due to pass 150 miles south of Manila, 180 miles south of Subic Bay Free Port and 197 miles south of Clark Free Economic Zone between 7 and 11 a.m. Monday, a bit later that previously forecast.



The Philippines' national weather authority PAGASA has raised Tropical Storm Warning Signal 2 for Eastern Samar, Samar and Biliran, while 16 other areas remain under Signal 1 in southern Luzon and the Visayas.



11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, Philippines time: Tropical Depression 32W has slowed as it approaches the east coast of the Philippines. It is forecast to strengthen slightly, reaching 46-mph sustained winds and 58-mph Friday morning, skirting the coast before turning inland on Sunday, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 8 a.m., 32W was still 481 miles east-southeast of Manila, crawling west-northwest at 4 mph with 40-mph sustained winds and 52-mph gusts. If it continues on its present course, it should pass 140 miles south of Manila, 187 miles south of Clark Free Economic Zone and 170 miles south of Subic Bay Free Port between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.

It remains a slow-moving storm; 32W’s projected path and closest points of approach will most likely keep changing over the next day or so. Tropical Storm Signal 1 remains raised for Visayas and southern Luzon.

7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, Philippines time: The disturbance known as Invest 96W has morphed into a tropical depression overnight Wednesday. It is forecast by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center to remain a weak system and meander through the central Philippines the next few days.

However, tons of rain are forecast with this system; be careful to avoid low-lying areas due to possible flooding and landslides. Tropical Storm Warning Signal 1 is raised for Samar and Leyte in the Visayas and areas of southern Luzon.

At 2 a.m., 32W was 481 miles east-southeast of Manila, headed west-northwest at 7 mph. If it remains on its current course, 32W is forecast to pass 118 miles south of Manila and 173 miles south of the old Clark Air Base between 1 and 3 a.m. Monday. It’s a slow mover and its course could change.

7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, Philippines time: Tropical Storm Warning Signal 1 has been raised for Eastern Samar, the eastern edges of the country’s central islands, by the Philippines’ national weather authority PAGASA. Heavy rain remains forecast for the central sections of the country.

1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, Philippines time: A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center on a system, called 96W Invest, developing east-southeast of Manila.

Model guidance depicts the system crossing the Philippines’ central islands over the next few days, with land interaction hindering the system’s development. It could become a strong tropical storm, with heavy rain associated with the system.

Japan Meteorological Agency has already categorized the storm as a tropical depression and has named it Kai-Tak, the name of the former international airport in Hong Kong.

The Philippines’ national weather authority PAGASA also has 96W as a tropical depression and has named it Urduja. No tropical storm warning signals have been issued there yet.

