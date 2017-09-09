Tropical Storm 20W (Talim), # 5

5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Taiwan time: Talim is approaching Category 1-equivalent typhoon strength, has picked up forward speed and continues on a course taking it well south of Okinawa while possibly putting Taipei in its sights, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center’s latest forecast track.



At 2 p.m., Tropical Storm Talim was 685 miles southeast of Kadena Air Base, steaming west-northwest at 18 mph, 69-mph sustained winds and 86-mph gusts at center. JTWC projects Talim to peak at just below Category 4-equivalent strength, 127-mph sustained winds and 155-mph gusts at center before plowing ashore over northeastern Taiwan early Thursday morning.



If it remains on its current track, Talim is due to pass 8 miles south-southwest of Taipei at about 4 a.m. Thursday, emerge back over the Formosa Strait, then make secondary landfall over southeastern China at mid-afternoon Thursday. Okinawa should be well out of harm’s way; JTWC depicts Talim passing 285 miles south-southwest of Kadena at 1 a.m. Wednesday.



Model guidance agrees that Talim should curve north and northeast; the question being when and where? GFS ensemble suggests a hard right turn after Talim brushes the Chinese coast, then barrel northeast toward Japan; CMC ensemble forecasts a turn much earlier, before even reaching Taiwan, and curving toward Okinawa.



No watches or warnings have been issued yet for Taiwan by its Central Weather Bureau. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4, according to Kadena’s 18th Wing Weather Flight’s official Web site Shogunweather.com.



Meanwhile, in the Philippines, a low-pressure area was designated a tropical depression by the country's weather authority PAGASA and has been named Maring. Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 1 has been issued for areas of central Luzon island.