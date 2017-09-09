Tropical Storm 20W (Talim), # 2

2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, Guam time: Talim has been upgraded to a tropical storm as it continues west out of the Marianas Islands, with the latest Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast track taking Talim over southern Taiwan and into southeastern China later this week.

At 10 p.m., Talim was 180 miles northwest of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, headed west-northwest at 11 mph, 40-mph sustained winds and 52-mph gusts at center. If it remains on its present course, Talim is forecast to pass 15 miles south-southwest of Kaohsiung at 7 a.m. Thursday as a Category 4-equivalent typhoon, 132-mph sustained winds and 161-mph gusts at center as it roars past.

Just a matter of where it goes after making landfall over China, if it gets that far. The GFS ensemble still indicates a straight westerly run into southeastern China, while the CMC ensemble indicates a right turn just before Taiwan and heading toward the Tsushima Strait between Korea and southwestern Japan.



7:50 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Guam time: A new tropical depression spawned east of Guam overnight Friday, and the initial Joint Typhoon Warning Center track bears bad news for the northern Philippines and southern Taiwan: 20W is forecast to intensify to super-typhoon strength.



At 7 a.m., 20W was 90 miles east of Andersen Air Force Base, headed west at 18 mph, 25-mph sustained winds and 35-mph gusts. According to the National Weather Service on Guam, 20W is forecast to race through the Marianas Islands over the weekend, intensifying into a tropical storm after it passes well west of the islands.



JTWC projects 20W peaking as a super typhoon early Thursday morning. Although they generally agree on a west-northwest track toward the Philippines and Taiwan, model guidance disagrees somewhat on actual track and peak intensity. That’s normal at this point in the life of a developing storm. PST is keeping an eye on it.

2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, Guam time: A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center on a disturbance about 750 miles east-southeast of Guam.

Model guidance (GFS ensemble and CMC ensemble) points to the system developing by Saturday or Sunday and tracking west-northwest, toward the Philippines and Taiwan and possibly on toward southeastern China — which has been battered by three such tropical cyclones in the last month. Okinawa may be affected as well. PST has an eye on it.