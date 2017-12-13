Tropical Depression 32W, # 3

7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, Philippines time: The disturbance known as Invest 96W has morphed into a tropical depression overnight Wednesday. It is forecast by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center to remain a weak system and meander through the central Philippines the next few days.

However, tons of rain are forecast with this system; be careful to avoid low-lying areas due to possible flooding and landslides. Tropical Storm Warning Signal 1 is raised for Samar and Leyte in the Visayas and areas of southern Luzon.

At 2 a.m., 32W was 481 miles east-southeast of Manila, headed west-northwest at 7 mph. If it remains on its current course, 32W is forecast to pass 118 miles south of Manila and 173 miles south of the old Clark Air Base between 1 and 3 a.m. Monday. It’s a slow mover and its course could change.

7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, Philippines time: Tropical Storm Warning Signal 1 has been raised for Eastern Samar, the eastern edges of the country’s central islands, by the Philippines’ national weather authority PAGASA. https://www1.pagasa.dost.gov.ph/index.php/tropical-cyclones/weather-bulletins Heavy rain remains forecast for the central sections of the country.