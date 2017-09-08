Tropical Depression 20W, #1

7:50 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Guam time: A new tropical depression spawned east of Guam overnight Friday, and the initial Joint Typhoon Warning Center track bears bad news for the northern Philippines and southern Taiwan: 20W is forecast to intensify to super-typhoon strength.



At 7 a.m., 20W was 90 miles east of Andersen Air Force Base, headed west at 18 mph, 25-mph sustained winds and 35-mph gusts. According to the National Weather Service on Guam, 20W is forecast to race through the Marianas Islands over the weekend, intensifying into a tropical storm after it passes well west of the islands.



JTWC projects 20W peaking as a super typhoon early Thursday morning. Although they generally agree on a west-northwest track toward the Philippines and Taiwan, model guidance disagrees somewhat on actual track and peak intensity. That’s normal at this point in the life of a developing storm. PST is keeping an eye on it.

2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, Guam time: A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center on a disturbance about 750 miles east-southeast of Guam.

Model guidance (GFS ensemble and CMC ensemble) points to the system developing by Saturday or Sunday and tracking west-northwest, toward the Philippines and Taiwan and possibly on toward southeastern China — which has been battered by three such tropical cyclones in the last month. Okinawa may be affected as well. PST has an eye on it.