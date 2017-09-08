Quantcast

Tropical cyclone formation alert near Guam

A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center on a disturbance about 750 miles east-southeast of Guam.

By DAVE ORNAUER | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 8, 2017

2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, Guam time: A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center on a disturbance about 750 miles east-southeast of Guam.

Model guidance (GFS ensemble and CMC ensemble) points to the system developing by Saturday or Sunday and tracking west-northwest, toward the Philippines and Taiwan and possibly on toward southeastern China — which has been battered by three such tropical cyclones in the last month. Okinawa may be affected as well. PST has an eye on it.

