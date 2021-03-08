Tokyo’s daily coronavirus count falls to 116; US Forces Korea reports two cases

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

TOKYO – The number of one-day coronavirus cases in Japan’s capital city fell to 116 on Monday, typically a day in which reported numbers are their lowest, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Japan reported 1,064 new coronavirus infections Sunday, according to the World Health Organization. The nation of 126 million has reported 8,227 pandemic deaths due to complications of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The U.S. military in the Far East reported two new coronavirus cases over weekend, both in South Korea at Camp Hovey, a post near Seoul that falls within the Yongsan Garrison and Camp Casey command.

Two soldiers there tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday as part of a surveillance testing program, according to a U.S. Forces Korea press release. Both are in quarantine at Camp Humphreys.

South Korea reported 335 new COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, showing little change in a trend of 300-400 new cases per day since a surge that sent them to 600 per day in mid-February, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Seoul reported 97 new cases and Gyeonggi province, home to Humphreys, the largest U.S. base on the peninsula, and Osan Air Base, reported 128.

