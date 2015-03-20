Tillerson says US is in direct contact with North Korea

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as seen in Istanbul on July 9, 2017.

BEIJING — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States is in direct contact with North Korea and is looking into whether the Kim Jong Un regime is open to talks.

“We are probing, so stay tuned,” he told the press during a visit to Beijing.

“We ask: Would you like to talk? We have lines of communications to Pyongyang. We’re not in a dark situation, a blackout.”

Asked if the channel went through China, Tillerson shook his head. “Directly,” he said. “We have our own channels,” he said.

He did not specify whether the North Korea side had responded, or say more about what comes next.

Tillerson’s remarks came after a day of meetings with top officials, including Chinese President Xi Jinping — meetings that saw both sides strike a careful, conciliatory tone.

In a series of opening remarks, Tillerson did not so much as mention North Korea and nor, for that matter, did the Chinese.

Instead, both sides tried to keep the focus on President Trump’s upcoming Asia visit, which Xi promised would be a “special, wonderful, and successful” event.

In a roundtable at the U.S. ambassador’s residence, Tillerson also played up preparation for the visit. Pressed on North Korea, he said the situation had become “overheated” and urged restraint.

“The first thing to do is calm things down,” he said.

Asked whether it would help if Trump stopped tweeting about the issue, Tillerson dodged. “It would help if North Korea stopped firing missiles,” he said.

