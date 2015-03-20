The awkward history of 'decapitation' plots against North Korea

Confronted by North Korea's increasing belligerence, Seoul has recently begun showing off its so-called "decapitation unit." The implication is that, if worst comes to worst, South Korea could preemptively take out Kim Jong Un.

It may sound like a radical plan, and it's certainly a change of tune for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a liberal who once spoke of rapprochement with Kim. But dreams of taking out a North Korean leader are part of a long and often ignoble tradition in Seoul.

Perhaps the most infamous plot is the story of Unit 684, a group of criminals and other outcasts who were secretly taken to a remote island and brutally trained for a suicidal murder mission against North Korea's then-leader, Kim Il Sung.

Things didn't exactly go to plan. When the plot was called off, Unit 684 killed their guards and escaped from the island. They hijacked a bus and headed to Seoul, where most of them died in a pitched battle with South Korean soldiers. The disastrous plan was kept secret until the 1990s (the outline of the story later formed the basis of a blockbuster film, "Silmido").

Since then, the plots have become a little smarter. However, as Adam Rawnsley pointed out in Foreign Policy, numerous practical issues remain — most notably the lack of intelligence about Kim that would hamper any serious attempt on his life.

Then there's the bigger issue: Even if a decapitation strike were successful, there's little reason to believe that North Korea, a fervent dictatorship for decades, would suddenly roll over and acquiesce to South Korea and its U.S. allies if Kim were out of the picture. North Korea might use its artillery to batter Seoul and kill thousands of civilians, and full-fledged ground war — or a nuclear strike — could well follow.

The real hope seems to be that news of such plots might pressure Kim into changing his behavior, though not everyone is convinced that would work. Alex Wellerstein, a historian who studies nuclear weapons, noted on Twitter that similar warnings of decapitation strikes were made against the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Rather than moderating, Moscow simply developed "semi-automated systems that could guarantee nuclear strike in case of decapitation."

Besides, Kim seems paranoid enough: Earlier this year, Pyongyang repeated accusations that U.S. and South Korean spies had tried to organize an assassination attempt in 2014.

