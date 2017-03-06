THAAD lands: US begins deploying controversial anti-missile battery in S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea – In a move sure to heighten tensions with China, the U.S. has begun deploying a controversial missile defense system in South Korea as the allies vow to bolster defenses against an increasingly menacing North.

The first parts of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system known as THAAD arrived at Osan Air Base on the divided peninsula shortly after Pyongyang launched four ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Monday.

“The first elements of THAAD arrived within the last 24 hours. It’s here now,” U.S. Forces Korea spokesman Christopher Bush told Stars and Stripes Tuesday morning.

He noted that U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his South Korean counterpart Han Min-koo agreed in a phone call last week that the anti-missile battery would be deployed as soon as possible.

“The arrival of the first elements of THAAD shows what as soon as possible means in the ROK-U.S. alliance,” he said, using the acronym for the Republic of Korea as the South is known formally.

Bush declined to give a specific timeline for the complete deployment of the system, which includes truck-mounted interceptors, an AN/TPY-2 radar that can detect and track ballistic missiles in descent, fire control.

The commander of U.S. forces in Korea, Gen. Vincent Brooks, said in November that he expected it to be operational in eight to 10 months, which would mean as early as July.

“The system will be fully operational as soon as possible,” Bush said.

Washington and Seoul agreed in July to deploy the THAAD to counter a growing threat from North Korea, which has defiantly continued to pursue its nuclear weapons program despite diplomatic pressure and tightened U.N. Security Council sanctions.

But the plans met with several obstacles, including adamant opposition from China, which fears the system’s powerful radar could be turned against its own military and jeopardize the geopolitical balance that has largely governed the region since the Korean War ended in 1953.

Bush reiterated U.S. insistence that the system is defensive in nature and will only be aimed at North Korea.

“THAAD will add an important capability to the existing air and missile defense of the ROK. And it is a purely defensive measure that the alliance must take in light of the serious threat posed by North Koran ballistic missiles,” he said.

Many South Koreans also have objected to the THAAD due to health and economic concerns, largely centering around fears of retaliation from trading partner and regional powerhouse Beijing.

The THAAD landed just over a week after a Lotte Group affiliate approved a land-swap deal to allow the system to be stationed at an elite hilltop golf course in a remote southeastern region.

The opposition forced the allies to change the initial location from a South Korean military base to a remote hilltop golf course run by one of the country’s largest conglomerates.

When it announced the planned deployment in July, the Pentagon said the THAAD would “contribute to a layered missile defense” that will enhance the missile defense capabilities already available to the alliance.

The THAAD, made by Lockheed Martin Corp., is designed to destroy short-and-medium range missiles at a high altitude, while the Patriot missiles long employed by the alliance would work at a lower level.

South Korea long resisted U.S. pressure to agree to allow the THAAD to be deployed in the country. But it relented last year after the latest crisis was touched off when North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test followed by a long-range rocket launch.

Pyongyang went on to carry out a fifth nuclear test in September along with two dozen missile tests throughout the year. Tensions have further risen this year as North Korea conducted two more missile tests, most recently the barrage on Monday.

Leader Kim Jong Un also used his New Year’s address to announce that North Korea was in the “final stages” of preparations to test an intercontinental ballistic missile. That would put the country closer to its stated goal of being able to target the U.S. mainland with a nuclear-tipped missile.

The U.S. has about 28,500 servicemembers stationed in South Korea, which is separated from the North by the world’s most fortified border. The two countries remain technically at war after the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.



