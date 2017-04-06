Taiwan: US relations won't be harmed by Trump-Xi meeting
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 6, 2017
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan says it is confident its relations with the U.S. won't be harmed when President Donald Trump meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Eleanor Wang said at a news conference Thursday that the government was in close contact with the U.S. side and was assured the island's interests would not be harmed.
While Trump earlier said he didn't feel "bound" by existing U.S. policy toward the self-governing island that China considers part of its territory, he later reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the 4-decade-old "One China" policy, smoothing the way for a February phone call with Xi.
That back-down and Trump's unpredictability have raised concerns among some China watchers that he might use Taiwan as a bargaining chip in seeking concessions from China.
