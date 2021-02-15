South Korean military investigating ‘suspicious man’ found near DMZ

Barbed and concertina wire top a security fence near the border between North and South Korea, May 24, 2017.

The South Korean military discovered an unidentified person Tuesday morning near one of its checkpoints along the border with North Korea near the eastern coast, according to a statement from the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Yonhap news service reported the individual as a “suspicious man.”

The person was found inside the civilian control line near the Demilitarized Zone separating the two countries, according to the joint chiefs.

The statement provided no further details pending completion of an investigation.

