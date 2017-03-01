South Korean guard found dead at Camp Red Cloud post
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: March 1, 2017
SEOUL, South Korea — A South Korean guard was found dead inside the rear gate at Camp Red Cloud, police said.
A colleague found the 57-year-old man with a bullet wound to the head inside the guard post around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, with a 45-caliber revolver nearby, said a police official speaking on condition of anonymity to release the details.
The colleague called the emergency number, but the guard was dead upon arrival at the hospital, the official said.
The Yonhap news agency reported that a suicide note referring to debts was found at the scene, but the police official could not immediately confirm that pending further investigation.
Camp Red Cloud, home to the 2nd Infantry Division, is in Uijeongbu, a mountainous area north of Seoul.
This story will be updated.
