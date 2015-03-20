South Korea's impeached president says she will cooperate with corruption probe

TOKYO — The impeached South Korean president, Park Geun-hye, said Tuesday that she would "fully cooperate" with an investigation into the corruption scandal that led to her dismissal from office this month.

Park appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday to answer questions about the scandal for the first time. She has lost her immunity from prosecution and could face criminal charges, including abuse of power and coercing donations.

"I deeply apologize to the people," Park said in a brief statement to waiting reporters when she arrived for questioning, the first time she has spoken publicly since being impeached March 10.

"I will fully cooperate with the investigation," she said before heading inside.

Prosecutors have reportedly prepared more than 200 questions for Park, and the interrogation could continue past midnight.

But Park's questioning started with a "10-minute tea time" with a senior prosecutor before the interrogation began.

Some 2,000 police officers were deployed outside Park's home in southern Seoul and outside the prosecutors' office to guard against any unrest. Although rival factions demonstrated - with supporters calling for Park's impeachment to be overturned and opponents demanding her arrest - there were no reports of violence.

The conservative Chosun Ilbo, South Korea's largest newspaper, urged prosecutors to deal with the matter quickly and called on Park to answer all questions honestly. "The majority of Koreans have grown weary of the histrionics. The sooner this sordid drama comes to an end, the better," the paper wrote in an editorial.

Park, South Korea's first female president, also became its first to be impeached after the Constitutional Court unanimously concluded that she had "continuously" violated the law during her four years in office.

The court found that the president had helped her friend Choi Soon-sil extract bribes from South Korean conglomerates and had personally asked major corporations for donations. She leaked confidential documents to Choi, tried to cover up her wrongdoing, then lied about it, the court said.

The justices also chastised Park for refusing to speak to special prosecutors investigating the case and for declining to appear before the Constitutional Court to answer questions.

In a damning 101-page report delivered before the impeachment decision, special prosecutors identified 13 charges that could be brought against Park, including abuse of power, receiving bribes and leaking confidential government information.

The case revolves around Park's relationship with Choi, a lifelong friend who held no official position and had no security clearance but wielded enormous influence over her.

The prosecutors found that Park and Choi had exchanged 573 phone calls in a six-month period - between April and October 2016, when the scandal broke - on cellphones registered under other people's names. By contrast, Park's former chief of staff has said he often went several weeks without talking to or seeing the president.

Choi is accused of scheming to extract $70 million in bribes from big business - including $37 million from Samsung - in return for granting favorable treatment to the corporate giants. Prosecutors say they have evidence that Park colluded with Choi in the scheme.

The special prosecutors have indicted 30 people in connection with the scandal, including business leaders, presidential aides and prosecutors. Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung, has been detained and is on trial on charges including bribery, embezzlement and perjury.

Both he and Choi have strongly denied wrongdoing, as has the former president.

Park has remained defiant even after being impeached. After she returned to her home in southern Seoul last weekend, her spokesman read a statement from her, saying: "Though it may take time, I believe the truth will eventually prevail."