South Korea issues anti-infiltration alert after detecting unknown individual near DMZ

Concertina and barbed wire top a fence near the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

South Korea’s military issued an alert Wednesday morning after detecting signs of infiltration near the border with North Korea, according to local media reports.

“An unidentified individual was detected by the military's surveillance equipment near the border … and the military issued an anti-infiltration alert for the regions,” South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing the nation’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Other details, including whether the person is North Korean, weren’t immediately known, the report said.

The North Korean-focused NK News website tweeted that the signs of infiltration were in the eastern border area.

The South’s Ministry of National Defense told journalists that South Korean troops are conducting an operation in the area, according to the news service.

This story will be updated.

