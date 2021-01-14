Soldier taken into custody in death of soldier’s wife at Hawaii base

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — A soldier has been placed in pre-trial confinement in connection with a homicide investigation into the death of a soldier’s wife Wednesday at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, the Army said Thursday.

The body of the victim, who lived in post housing, was discovered by military police conducting a welfare check that had been requested by a family member, the Army said in a news release.

Special agents from U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command took the suspect into custody Wednesday evening after questioning, the Army said.

The Army has not released the name of the soldier in custody nor any details on the relationship between the soldier and the victim.

“This is now an ongoing homicide investigation into a senseless and tragic death,” Chris Grey, spokesman for the investigation command, said in the news release. “Our agents will continue to work diligently in the pursuit of justice for the victim and her loved ones.”

Hawaii News Now, citing unnamed sources, reported Wednesday that the woman’s body was found in a trash receptacle.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office said no information was available on the victim.

The Army said Wednesday it would not release the victim’s name until 24 hours after the next of kin were notified.

Schofield Barracks, in the central part of Oahu island, is the largest Army installation by population in Hawaii. It is home to the 25th Infantry Division and headquarters for U.S. Army Hawaii.

olson.wyatt@stripes.com

Twitter: @WyattWOlson