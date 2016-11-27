Six-day search fails to find airman who went missing off Guam

An airman who went missing last week while swimming off Guam is presumed dead after a six-day search, an Air Force statement said.

Master Sgt. Greg Ramos, assigned to the 154th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard, disappeared around midnight Nov. 21 near Tarague Beach at Andersen Air Force Base.

The incident happened only hours after search teams recovered the body of Senior Airman Travis Bennett, who went missing at Pagat Point, five miles south of the base.

Bennett was assigned to the 121st Fighter Squadron, 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, officials said.

The cause of death in both incidents is under investigation.

“The waters off Guam are beautiful and inviting but can be dangerous at times,” Brig. Gen Douglas Cox, 36th Wing commander, said in a statement. “We ask all airmen, families, permanent and deployed members of Team Andersen to be cautious when engaging in any recreational water activities on island.”

Tarague, Serena and Scout beaches at Andersen have been closed until further notice.

