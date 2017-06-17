Several missing USS Fitzgerald sailors found dead in flooded compartment

The USS Fitzgerald sits at Yokosuka Bay, on June 18, 2017, after a collision with a merchant ship on June 17.

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan — A “number of sailors” missing after a collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a merchant vessel were found dead in a damaged compartment, Navy officials said Sunday.

A tweet from Commander Naval Forces Japan said, “Divers were able to access the space and found a number of sailors. None alive. MTF. We will ID sailors after [next-of-kin] notification.”

An earlier 7th Fleet statement on Sunday said the sailors had been found and were being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka, but did not state whether they were dead. A later statement clarified that the sailors’ bodies had been found.

The sailors were found in a flooded berthing compartment after search-and-rescue crew members gained access to spaces that were damaged during the collision, the 7th Fleet statement said.

Several news reports citing unnamed sources have indicated that all seven sailors’ bodies were found; however, the Navy had not officially confirmed that as of 11:55 a.m. The Navy must contact next of kin before announcing a death publicly, according to service regulations.

The collision between Fitzgerald and the Philippines-flagged cargo ship ACX Crystal happened about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, about 64 miles southwest of Yokosuka near the Izu Peninsula, a Navy statement said.

ACX Crystal was heading east, not far from its Tokyo Bay destination, when it turned around and traveled in a circle, according to public data from the ship’s automatic tracking system posted on Marinetraffic.com. It had completed its circle at roughly the same time of the reported collision, according to the data.

The Fitzgerald was damaged above and below the water line on the starboard side near the bridge, a Navy official said Saturday.

The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.

Three sailors, including the Fitzgerald’s commanding officer, were injured in the incident and medically evacuated to Naval Hospital Yokosuka.

Cmdr. Bryce Benson, who took the helm of the Yokosuka-based destroyer last month, was in stable condition on Sunday, Navy officials said.

The Fitzgerald, which received $21 million in upgrades and repairs in February, is forward deployed to Yokosuka as part of the USS Ronald Reagan Strike Group. It took part in training near the Korean Peninsula last month involving ships from both the Reagan and USS Carl Vinson strike groups and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

This story will be updated.

hlavac.tyler@stripes.com

