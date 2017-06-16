Seven sailors missing, commander injured after USS Fitzgerald collides with merchant ship

Live footage shot from a helicopter Saturday morning by Japanese broadcaster NHK showed heavy damage to the mid-right side of the USS Fitzgerald , which appeared to be stationary in the water.

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan – Seven sailors are missing and two more, including the commanding officer, were confirmed injured after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant vessel early Saturday off the coast of Japan.

Cmdr. Bryce Benson, who took command of the Yokosuka-based Fitzgerald last month, is in stable condition after being medevaced to the naval hospital at Yokosuka, Navy officials said.

The other injured sailor was in the process of being medevaced from the ship, officials said.

The collision happened about 2:30 a.m. Saturday about 56 nautical miles (roughly 64 miles) southwest of Yokosuka near the Izu Peninsula, a Japan Coast Guard spokesman. Navy officials said the full extent of injuries and damage have yet to be determined.

A Navy official said the USS Dewey, U.S. helicopters and a P-8 Poseidon aircraft were enroute to assist in rescue efforts.

The official did not know how it was discovered the sailors were missing but said after any type of incident like this there would be a muster to ensure all hands were accounted for.

The Fitzgerald was damaged above and below the water line on the starboard side near the bridge and received some flooding. Navy officials said the destroyer is making its way back to Yokosuka Naval Base.

An information center has been opened at Yokosuka’s Community Readiness Center to brief families of the ship’s crew on the situation.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson said his thoughts and prayers are with the Fitzgerald crew and their families.

“U.S. and Japanese support from the Navy, Maritime Self Defense Force and Coast Guard are in the area to ensure that the Sailors on USS Fitzgerald have the resources they need to stabilize their ship,” he said in a statement. “As more information is learned, we will be sure to share it with the Fitzgerald families and when appropriate the public. Thank you for your well wishes and messages of concern.”

Officials identified the merchant vessel as the ACX Crystal. The Philippine ship is 29,060 tons and 730 feet long, the coast guard said according to The Associated Press.

The Fitzgerald is forward deployed to Yokosuka as part of the USS Ronald Reagan Strike Group. It took part in training near the Korean Peninsula last month involving ships from both the Reagan and USS Carl Vinson strike groups and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The destroyer received $21 million in upgrades and repairs in February.

Stars and Stripes reporters Hana Kusumoto and Tara Copp contributed to this report.

