GALLERY
Servicemembers stationed in Japan carry shrines, wear summer kimonos at annual festivals
By DENISSE RAUDA | STARS AND STRIPES Published: August 31, 2017
Summertime means festival time in Japan.
From late July through the end of August, Japanese hold ceremonies and festivals throughout the country to commemorate the spirits of their ancestors. The yearly events are famous for including carnival games, Japanese foods and lengthy fireworks displays.
For servicemembers and their families stationed in Japan, the season provides many opportunities to experience the country’s traditions firsthand and perhaps even take part in some of the events.
Servicemembers at Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo participated in Fussa’s annual Tanabata festival on Aug. 3. Approximately 80 airmen carried a mikoshi – a portable Shinto shrine weighing between 1 and 2 tons – on their shoulders in the popular event’s ceremonial opening parade. The tradition is thought to bring good fortune.
At Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Marines and their families dressed in summer robes, known as yukata, ate festival foods like yakitori and udon noodles, played games, like ringtoss, and danced at a local nursing home during their Bon Odori festival on Aug. 14.
At Naval Air Facility Atsugi, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the neighboring community shared their mikoshi with Navy families during their annual Bon Odori festival on Aug. 19.
Though summer is winding down, servicemembers and their families still have a chance to experience Japanese festivals. The annual Mikoshi Parade in October near Yokosuka Naval Base will feature a mikoshi carried by volunteers from the base.
rauda.denisse@stripes.com
Twitter: @drauda_stripes
previous coverage
Members from Yokota Air Base carry the wing mikoshi, or a portable shrine, during the 67th Annual Fussa Tanabata Festival at Fussa City, Japan, Aug. 4, 2017. More than 80 volunteers from Yokota carried the shrine during this year's festival; Yokota Airmen have attended the festival since 1958 and have actively participated in carrying a mikoshi since 1975.
YASUO OSAKABE/U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Neo-Nazis excluded from military service by policy, but concerns persist
Harris says naval operational pause won’t affect ability to defend against N. Korea
Libyan warlord forges Russian ties with Moscow visit
At CIA, a watchful eye on Pompeo, the president's ardent ally
How the world is reacting to violence in Charlottesville
Military chiefs denounce racism, hate after violence at Virginia white nationalist rally