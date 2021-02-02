Search is on for DODEA substitute teacher last seen Sunday at US air base in Japan

Trevor Balint, 34, was reported missing from Yokota Air Base, Japan, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. He was last seen by gate guards entering the installation on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — Authorities are searching for a 34-year-old Defense Department substitute teacher last seen Sunday at the home of U.S. Forces Japan in western Tokyo.

“A member of the Yokota community has been reported missing as of February 1, 2021,” Air Force officials said in a message posted Tuesday evening on Yokota’s official Facebook page.

Trevor Balint, a dependent in Japan under the status of forces agreement that governs the presence of U.S. military personnel and their families in the country, was last seen entering Yokota, which also serves has the headquarters for the 5th Air Force and the 374th Airlift Wing, by gate guards, according to the message.

Balint – 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair – worked as a Department of Defense Education Activity substitute teacher, DODEA-Pacific spokesman Miranda Ferguson confirmed in an email Wednesday. His LinkedIn profile says he teaches high school chemistry and physics.

A message posted to the Yokota Spouses & Families Facebook group a day before the wing’s alert said Balint’s wallet had been found near a building on base.

The 374th Security Forces Squadron, Office of Special Investigations and base leadership are involved in the search, according to the alert.

“Trevor is an important member of the Yokota community,” Lt. Col. Jon Murray, commander of the 374th Security Forces Squadron, wrote Wednesday morning to Stars and Stripes. “The team is working diligently alongside local law enforcement and the community to assist in confirming Trevor’s safety and his whereabouts.”

Anyone with information regarding the missing man’s whereabouts should contact the Yokota Law Enforcement Desk at 315-225-7227 (DSN) or 042-552-2510, ext. 57227, the message said.

