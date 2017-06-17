‘Search and rescue is over’ for missing Fitzgerald sailors, 7th Fleet commander says

The USS Fitzgerald sits at Yokosuka Bay, on June 18, 2017, after a collision with a merchant ship on June 17.

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan – The Navy has ended search-and-rescue efforts after a “number of sailors” were found dead after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship off the Japanese coast, officials said Sunday.

The “search and rescue is over,” Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, 7th Fleet commander, told reporters gathered at Yokosuka Naval Base.

Meanwhile, a Japan Coast Guard official told Stars and Stripes the agency’s efforts were continuing at the site where the Navy destroyer collided with the Philippine-flagged ship. Two patrol ships and two helicopters were out conducting searches on Sunday, he said.

Several news reports citing unnamed sources have indicated that all seven missing sailors’ bodies were found; however, Yoko Kato, a Navy spokeswoman at Yokosuka, told The Associated Press that not all seven were found. She didn’t say how many had been recovered.

The sailors were found in a flooded berthing compartment after search-and-rescue crew members gained access to spaces that were damaged during the collision, a 7th Fleet statement said.

A tweet from Naval Forces Japan said divers “were able to access the space and found a number of sailors. None alive. MTF. We will ID sailors after [next-of-kin] notification.”

An earlier 7th Fleet statement said the sailors had been found and were being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka, but did not state whether they were dead. A later statement clarified that the sailors’ bodies had been found.

The collision between Fitzgerald and the cargo ship ACX Crystal happened about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, about 64 miles southwest of Yokosuka near the Izu Peninsula, a Navy statement said.

ACX Crystal was heading east, not far from its Tokyo Bay destination, when it turned around and traveled in a circle, according to public data from the ship’s automatic tracking system posted on Marinetraffic.com. It had completed its circle at roughly the same time of the reported collision, according to the data.

The Fitzgerald was damaged above and below the water line on the starboard side near the bridge, a Navy official said Saturday.

The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.

Three sailors, including the Fitzgerald’s commanding officer, were injured in the incident and medically evacuated to Naval Hospital Yokosuka.

Cmdr. Bryce Benson, who took the helm of the Yokosuka-based destroyer last month, was in stable condition on Sunday, Navy officials said.

The Navy Marine Corps Relief Society is offering uniforms and clothing it has collected from the Yokosuka community to Fitzgerald sailors, according to the group’s Facebook page. Their thrift store was open Sunday and will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The USO’s Yokosuka branch is also setting up a meal plan for Fitzgerald sailors in need, according to its Facebook page. The group has asked for a pause in donations as it distributes contributions from the community.

The Fitzgerald, which received $21 million in upgrades and repairs in February, is forward deployed to Yokosuka as part of the USS Ronald Reagan Strike Group. It took part in training near the Korean Peninsula last month involving ships from both the Reagan and USS Carl Vinson strike groups and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

This story will be updated.

Stars and Stripes reporter Hana Kusumoto contributed to this report.

hlavac.tyler@stripes.com

