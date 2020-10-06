Sasebo Naval Base in Japan re-imposes tight restrictions after uptick in infections

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

TOKYO — The new commander at Sasebo Naval Base in Japan has re-imposed a tight set of anti-coronavirus measures following four new cases within the base community.

Capt. David Adams, who took command of Sasebo on Sept. 25, ordered a return to only mission-essential trips off base, according to a revised public health order posted Tuesday evening on the base Facebook page. No one affiliated with the base can travel “anywhere outside of home, work or essential stops,” a return to measures imposed early in the coronavirus pandemic.

The new round of infections occurred within the existing community and not among new arrivals or returning travelers, base spokesman Aki Nichols told Stars and Stripes by phone Wednesday.

One patient showed flu-like symptoms and tested positive after traveling outside Nagasaki prefecture and the other three are close contacts, according to a subsequent news release from Nichols.

All four are in isolation “until they recover,” according to the release. U.S. Forces Japan requires a 14-day minimum quarantine period for coronavirus patients, who must test free of the virus before leaving isolation.

The U.S. military in Japan typically does not identify coronavirus patients as service members, civilian employees or family members.

Adams’ revised order restricts such activities as shopping at malls and other retailers in the surrounding communities, patronizing dine-in restaurants and similar establishments and stays in Japanese hotels or inns for other than official business.

The Defense Department schools on base will remain open, according to a message on the base Facebook page.

The tighter restrictions will remain in place for several weeks, Adams said in his post.

“Tonight I am calling on each of you to rise to the challenge and continue to keep our community safe even if it's tough,” he wrote. “We will get through this together.”

His order provides leeway for some recreational activities in the surrounding area. Sasebo personnel may “walk, jog or cycle” off base for exercise in the Sasebo and Hario areas, or around their off-base homes, provided they avoid congested or crowded areas.

Other permitted activities include kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing and similar activities in local rivers or at Lake Isanoura. Other sites for outdoor recreation are permitted, according to the revised public health order.

Attendance at off-base schools, child care and similar activities for children are permitted, with discretion.

The updated public health order pulls back many activities previously permitted after a long summer of restrictions. Travel outside Sasebo city, for example, is forbidden without special permission. Any form of public transportation is off-limits; gathering in any size group other than family is also not allowed.

Details of the amended order are available on the base Facebook page and the base website.

“I am not making these changes lightly,” Adams wrote. “My priority is to protect each one of you and to ensure that our support to the Fleet remains uninterrupted. Our medical team is working tirelessly to assess the current situation and ensure that proper contact tracing is done.”

The response on Facebook reflected surprise at the sudden announcement around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“I understand that this announcement was made late at night but the lack of details about these recent positive cases on base is extremely vague, we need more information on that,” wrote Jaqie Sakura in a comment. “You say that it's up to us if we send our kids to school but how are we suppose to make an informed choice if you haven't told us anything about them.”

Kourtney Metcalf Ray commented: “We need more specifics - while maintaining the privacy of those now with the virus - to be able to make personal decisions for our individual family on matters such as school attendance, utilizing on base playgrounds, and going to the base gym.”

Exercise at base gyms is still an option, according to the public health order, provided the participants wear masks and employ social distancing. Base playgrounds are still available, with some conditions such as masks and social distancing.

