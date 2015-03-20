Sailor planned surprise visit home before fatal crash on Okinawa

Savannah Cagle meant to be at home to solemnly pay respect to the fallen military members this Memorial Day.

Instead, the Navy will now bury one of their own at a military funeral to be held Friday.

The 20-year-old and her boyfriend, Airman 1st Class Gabriel Antonio Fuentes-Lebron of Florida, were killed in a motorcycle crash last week.

Her father, Alan Cagle, said that when Savannah’s body returns home on Tuesday, it will be exactly one year since his eldest daughter left for Okinawa, Japan. That was her first assignment after training in Texas to be a Naval police officer or master of arms.

Savannah was one of four Cagle children. She has an older brother, A.J.; a younger sister, Payton; and a younger brother, 14-year-old Riley.

Payton Cagle, 18, graduated Allatoona High School on Friday.

Savannah was looking forward to celebrating with her sister — and eating at Waffle House.

She also looked forward to introducing Gabriel or “Gabe” to her parents in person. His family lives in Jacksonville, Fla., and he was expected to meet up in Cobb County the week after Savannah returned.

Gabe also planned to be in Georgia, for his half sister’s high school graduation in Alpharetta.

His aunt, Melissa Lebron, said Gabe was following in his uncle’s footsteps by joining the Air Force and the entire family was extremely proud of him.

The 21-year-old had been selected for early promotion and the Air Force posthumously promoted to senior airman.

“Gabe was such a genuine, magnetic person who loved God and his county,” his aunt said. “He was wise beyond his years and just adored Savannah.”

The airman planned to ask Alan for Savannah’s hand in marriage.

Lisa Abner Hill, a friend of the Cagle family’s, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the couple hoped to get married while home on leave this summer.

Amy Van Riel, who called herself a best friend to Savannah’s mother, Felicia Cagle, remembered Savannah’s constant smile and love of life.

“And I know she loved (Gabe) with all her heart,” Van Riel said. “She said she never knew that kind of love before and was so excited to bring him home to meet her parents, family and friends.”

Many of Savannah’s friends and family were proud of her service to her country.

Her father said Savannah was always moved by videos of soldiers surprising family members by returning home early and that’s what she was trying to do this Memorial Day weekend.

Bella Cottone said she and Savannah had been friends for 12 years, since they were in elementary school together.

“She was my best friend,” Cottone said. “She was my sister and she was a sister to my other siblings and a daughter to my parents.”

After high school graduation, Savannah surprised her friends when she decided to join the Navy after considering but never joining the Reserve Officer Training Corp, Cottone said.

“We were of course upset she was leaving, but it was a huge step in life that we couldn’t help but be proud of her,” Cottone said.

Another woman who calls Savannah a best friend, Sarah Stell, said she surprised Savannah in Chicago for graduation from basic training in 2016 and, now, wishes the hugs could have lasted longer.

“Savannah was one of those people I already had on the list to be my bridesmaid,” Stell said. “She was my whole world. I will miss that girl so much.”

One of Savannah’s middle school teachers, Jodi Bitler, taught three of the Cagle children and remembered the family fondly.

Bitler said Savannah was the type of student whose loss makes her remember what a profound effect students often have on teachers.

“Her amazing smile and an incredible work ethic was embraced by her peers and teachers,” Bitler said. “A leader was in the making and it was apparent that she would go on to do incredible things — where ever her heart may lead.”

The families arranged together to lay their children to rest the way they would have wanted to spend their lives, together.

The Cagle family is incredibly close and words fail to describe how much Alan and Felicia love Savannah and all their children, Alan said.

“We cannot even express just how much her mother and I love her,” he said.

After Savannah’s body returns on Tuesday, a public visitation will take place Thursday at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home on Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw.

A military funeral is set for Friday and then the Cagle family will lay Savannah to rest in Savannah, which was one of Gabe’s favorite places and is about halfway between where the families live, Alan said.

They hope to find a spot on a hill, where the sunset will overlook the ocean.

