Sailor, airman die in motorcycle crash on Okinawa

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — A sailor and an airman died after a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Chatan town, Okinawa, U.S. military officials said.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately available, and the servicemembers’ identities are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin, said a statement Friday by the 18th Wing at Kadena Air Base. However, one of the victims was a sailor assigned to Navy Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa, and the other was an airman assigned to the 18th Wing.

The sailor was taken to Chubu Tokushukai Hospital in Okinawa City and pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. Thursday, the statement said. The airman was taken to Chubu Hospital in Uruma City and pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m. Friday.

This story will be updated.

burke.matt@stripes.com