S. Korean president offers to resign but puts onus on parliament

SEOUL, South Korea — President Park Geun-hye offered Tuesday to resign but put the onus on the parliament to decide how in a surprise announcement amid growing calls for her to step down or face impeachment over an influence-peddling and corruption scandal.

The main opposition Democratic Party called the speech, which was broadcast live and lasted about five minutes, a ploy to avoid an impeachment drive that has been gaining momentum.

It was her third public address since accusations surfaced last month that she allowed longtime friend Choi Soon-sil to wield undue influence over government policies and allegedly commit fraud. She would be the first leader to resign since 1960, when South Korea’s founding president, Syngman Rhee, was forced to flee to Hawaii during a popular uprising.

“I will delegate the matters about my fate, including the shortening of my presidential term, to the National Assembly,” Park said.

“If the ruling and opposition parties discuss and come up with a plan to reduce the confusion in state affairs and ensure a safe transfer of governments, I will resign from the presidential position under that schedule and by processes stated in law,” she added.

Park’s refusal so far to step down and the widening probe into Choi’s activities have fueled public anger and provoked mass protests for five weekends in a row. Her approval rating has fallen to 4 percent, according to a weekly survey released Friday by Gallup Korea.

Park, who has 15 months left in her five-year term in office, again apologized for the disruption but denied she sought personal gain. Prosecutors have accused her of being a co-conspirator in the scandal. The constitution provides the president with immunity from prosecution except in cases of treason or insurrection, although she can be investigated.

Democratic Party lawmakers called the speech an effort to distract them from the impeachment drive.

“The speech lacked self-reflection and repentance,” party spokesman Rep. Youn Kwan-suk was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency. “What people want is her immediate resignation, not dragging out and dodging the responsibility to the parliament.”

Opposition parties have scheduled an impeachment motion for Friday and were expected to nominate a special prosecutor to independently investigate the scandal. Even some members of Park’s ruling Saenuri Party have called for her to step down, signaling the opposition may be able to get the 200 votes needed to impeach her.

Choi, the 60-year-old daughter of a late cult leader, has been formally indicted on charges related to suspicions that she used her presidential ties to persuade dozens of companies, including Samsung and Hyundai, to donate more than $65 million to two nonprofit foundations she controlled.

Prosecutors said last week that Park colluded with Choi and two former key aides in “considerable parts” of the alleged criminal acts. Park’s lawyer, Yoo Yeong-ha, has called the accusations groundless.

Park admitted again to carelessness in her ties with Choi, whom she has said helped her through difficult times. The president is the daughter of former dictator Park Chung-hee, who was assassinated in 1979, five years after her mother was killed in another attempt on his life.

“I did what I did thinking that was the best for the nation, but that cannot excuse me for the failing to manage the people around me,” she said Tuesday.

At least 200 members of the 300-strong National Assembly need to support an impeachment effort, which would likely require the support of 28 Saenuri Party members.

However, even if that occurs, the decision would have to be ratified by the Constitutional Court, which would likely be a drawn-out process.

The crisis comes at a dangerous time for South Korea as it faces a growing threat from North Korea, which has conducted two nuclear tests and several missile launches this year.

The U.N. Security Council was expected to impose tougher sanctions on Pyongyang in a vote Wednesday in New York, although previous rounds have failed to stop the communist country’s weapons programs. Diplomats have said the new sanctions target North Korea’s hard-currency revenues by placing a “hard, binding cap” on coal experts, The Associated Press reported.

The U.S. has about 28,500 servicemembers stationed in South Korea, which remains technically at war with the North after the 1950-53 Korea War ended in an armistice instead of a truce.

