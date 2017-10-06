Russian legislator says North Korean missiles can reach US
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 6, 2017
MOSCOW — A Russian lawmaker says that he and colleagues who recently visited Pyongyang were shown North Korean calculations indicating that their missiles could reach the U.S. West Coast.
Anton Morozov of the nationalist Liberal-Democratic Party said in remarks carried by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Friday that North Korea is preparing to test-fire a long-range missile "in the nearest future."
Morozov, who visited North Korea with two fellow lawmakers earlier this week, said that their interlocutors told them that Pyongyang has the technology that would allow missile warheads to survive the heat while entering the atmosphere.
He said North Koreans also showed them "mathematical calculations which they say prove that their missile is capable of reaching the U.S. West Coast."
