Room where Emperor Showa signed peace treaty to open to public

NARA, Japan — The room where Emperor Showa signed the instruments of ratification of the San Francisco Peace Treaty and the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty is set to be opened to the public from the spring of 2020.

Called "Goninsho no Ma," the room is a former drawing room in the Nara governor's official residence. As part of a project to construct a hotel utilizing the governor's residence, visitors will be allowed to view the room, a plan that aims to inform more people of the area's history. The room will be open to the public when the hotel opens in the spring of 2020.

Emperor Showa visited Nara Prefecture from Nov. 18 to 20 in 1951 during his national tour and stayed at the governor's residence. The two treaties were approved by the Diet on Nov. 18. On the following day, Nov. 19, the Emperor signed the instruments of ratification of these treaties and attested them in the room.

The official residence was built in 1922 in a Japanese architectural style. The about 20-square-meter room is a grandiose structure with a coffered wooden ceiling, and the furniture, including a round table and chairs, is arranged almost exactly as it was when the Emperor signed the documents. The last time the room was opened to the public was for just two days in April 2013.

In December last year, the Nara prefectural government announced a plan to lease the residence, surrounding buildings and about 7.6 acres (3.1 hectares) of land owned by the prefecture to the private sector for the purpose of constructing a hotel. Mori Trust Co. won the bid and in response to the prefecture's desire to preserve and utilize the room, presented a plan to make the governor's residence available to guests and allow visitors to view the signing room, for which they obtained the prefecture's consent.

"The room will provide an opportunity for visitors to feel the depth of history in Nara, from ancient to modern times," an official at the prefectural government said. Mori Trust intends to keep considering the plan in line with the prefecture's wishes, according to the Tokyo-based company's public relations department.

