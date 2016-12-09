Retired Indian air force chief arrested for influencing Italian chopper deal
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 9, 2016
NEW DELHI — A retired Indian air force chief and two others were arrested Friday for allegedly influencing a $750 million deal with AgustaWestland for the purchase of 12 luxury helicopters to ferry Indian VIPs, a federal investigator said.
Central Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Kanchan Prasad said the agency has enough evidence to prosecute retired Air Marshal S.P. Tyagi, his cousin Sanjiv Tyagi and attorney Gautam Khaitan.
Tyagi is the first Indian military chief to be arrested under corruption prevention laws. He was questioned by the CBI several times in the past.
India signed an agreement to purchase the AW101 helicopters with Italian-owned Finmeccanica's helicopter arm AgustaWestland in February 2010, but canceled it in January 2014 amid allegations that the company paid kickbacks to Indian officials and politicians.
India received three of the helicopters and stopped delivery of the remaining nine.
India's Defense Ministry said the agreement was terminated because an integrity pact was breached by AgustaWestland.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
2 California Guard soldiers sentenced in plot to sell guns to Mexican cartel
Army chief of staff visits Bragg, tells troops to be ready
Pacific Air Forces sends team to address uptick in suicides
Tennessee Republican named chairman of House Veterans' Affairs Committee
From Utah to Syria, volunteers on a mission to fight the Islamic State
Neller: Marines will review women-in-combat integration if requested by Trump