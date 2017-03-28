Report: China's man-made S.China Sea islands nearly complete
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 28, 2017
BEIJING — A U.S. think tank says China has nearly completed construction work on three man-made islands in the South China Sea, giving it the ability to deploy combat aircraft and other military assets to the disputed region.
The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies analyzed recent satellite photos and concluded that runways, aircraft hangers, radar sites and hardened surface-to-air missile shelters have either been finished or are nearing completion.
Its report appears to be the most conclusive indication yet that China is using its island-building project to give teeth to its claim over almost the entire South China Sea and its islands and reefs.
The islands in the study are part of the Spratly chain and claimed by China, the Philippines, Vietnam and others.
