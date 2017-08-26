Rebels storm Indian police camp in Kashmir; 3 killed
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 26, 2017
SRINAGAR, India -- Anti-India rebels in Kashmir stormed a police camp in the disputed region Saturday, killing two paramilitary soldiers and a police officer, an official said.
At least two gunmen entered the camp in southern Pulwama town firing guns and grenades at the sentry, said Director-General of police S.P. Vaid. In the initial attack, a policeman was killed and four other personnel, including a paramilitary soldier, were wounded.
Vaid said police and paramilitary soldiers responded to the attack while a reinforcement of army soldiers and counterinsurgency police encircled the camp. In the ensuing firefight inside the camp, two paramilitary soldiers were killed, Vaid said.
He said that government forces evacuated dozens of police families.
No rebel group immediately claimed the attack.
Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety. Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir's mostly Muslim population and most people support the rebels. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.
India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies.
