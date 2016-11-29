Police say rebels attack Indian army base in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — Police say rebels fighting against Indian rule in the volatile Himalayan region of Kashmir have launched an attack on an Indian army base, triggering a fierce gunbattle.

Police said Tuesday that at least two militants fired indiscriminately and tried to enter the camp in Nagrota town on a major highway.

Initial reports said at least two Indian soldiers were wounded in the attack. There were no other details immediately available.

India and Pakistan each administer a portion of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety.

Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for either independence or a merger with Pakistan. Since then, more than 68,000 people have been killed in the armed uprising and ensuing Indian military crackdown.