Police say rebels attack Indian army base in Kashmir

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 29, 2016

SRINAGAR, India — Police say rebels fighting against Indian rule in the volatile Himalayan region of Kashmir have launched an attack on an Indian army base, triggering a fierce gunbattle.

Police said Tuesday that at least two militants fired indiscriminately and tried to enter the camp in Nagrota town on a major highway.

Initial reports said at least two Indian soldiers were wounded in the attack. There were no other details immediately available.

India and Pakistan each administer a portion of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety.

Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for either independence or a merger with Pakistan. Since then, more than 68,000 people have been killed in the armed uprising and ensuing Indian military crackdown.

Indian soldiers take are seen outside an army camp at Nagrota, in the outskirts of Jammu, India, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Police said that militants fired indiscriminately and tried to enter an army camp in Nagrota town, triggering a fierce gun battle.
Channi Anand/AP

