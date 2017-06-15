Police: Blast at China kindergarten; reports of casualties
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 15, 2017
BEIJING — Police say an explosion struck the entrance to a kindergarten in eastern China on Thursday, with reports saying there have been casualties.
Police officials say they're investigating and have no word yet on injuries or deaths.
However, state media reports say people have been hurt and photos purportedly from the scene and posted to social media showed children and adults lying on the ground, some bleeding.
Police say the blast struck at 4:50 p.m. Thursday at the Chuangxin Kindergarten in the city of Fengxian in Jiangsu province.
It wasn't clear whether the blast was an accident or was deliberately set. The newspaper Xiandaikuaibao on its website cited an unidentified witness as saying the explosive appeared to have been a bottle of cooking gas.
Calls to the kindergarten and local hospitals rang unanswered.
Kindergartens in China have been targeted before in apparent revenge attacks carried out by people bearing grudges against their neighbors and society.
China maintains tight control over firearms and most attacks are carried out using knives, axes or homemade explosives.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Former Army officer chosen as Georgia Teacher of the Year
Human rights groups say US-led coalition used white phosphorus in populated areas of Iraq, Syria
Historian accused of stealing American war heroes' dog tags to sell on eBay
Soldiers killed in Afghanistan return to US in ‘very emotional’ ceremony
Study: Black troops are much more likely to be punished by commanders, courts
Future of Hawaii live-fire range hinges on questions over depleted uranium contamination