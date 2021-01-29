Police accuse Sasebo service member of smuggling marijuana, other illegal drugs into Japan

A report by Fukuoka Prefectural Police to local prosecutors alleges a man in his 20s attached to Sasebo Naval Base violated Japan's cannabis control and customs laws by importing marijuana into the country by mail.

A service member at Sasebo Naval Base is suspected of mailing illegal drugs, including “liquid marijuana,” to an address in Fukuoka city, according to Kyodo News and a base spokesman.

A report by Fukuoka Prefectural Police to local prosecutors alleges a man “in his 20s” violated Japan’s cannabis control and customs laws by importing marijuana into the country by mail, Kyodo News reported Friday.

The unnamed service member shipped liquid marijuana to a woman’s house using international mail last year, according to the report.

The woman, identified only as the man’s acquaintance, told police she let him use her address for the delivery, “but was told that it was shoes,” the Kyodo report said.

Sasebo spokesman Aki Nichols, in an email to Stars and Stripes on Friday, confirmed that the service member is assigned to the Navy base but did not specify whether he was a sailor.

"We are aware of this ongoing investigation involving a U.S. service member affiliated with the Sasebo Naval Base and are cooperating fully with the Fukuoka Prefectural Police who has jurisdiction in this investigation,” Nichols wrote.

He declined to comment further, citing ongoing criminal proceedings.

