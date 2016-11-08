Philippines says it has resumed patrols at disputed shoal
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 8, 2016
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine coast guard said Monday it has resumed patrols at a shoal at the center of a territorial dispute with China using two vessels, including one supplied by Japan.
Coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said the patrol boats were deployed to Scarborough Shoal last week. The Philippines plans to conduct regular patrols of those waters off the country's northwest, he said.
Balilo refused to provide other details, including how close the Philippine vessels got to Scarborough, a rich fishing area where Chinese coast guard ships continue to keep watch.
One of the Philippine patrol boats was a 40-meter (132-foot) multipurpose vessel from Japan that was officially commissioned by the coast guard last month. Japan is to provide nine more vessels in the next two years.
China took control of the shoal in 2012 after a tense standoff with Philippine government ships, which withdrew in compliance with a U.S.-brokered arrangement that Filipino officials say China then reneged on. China blocked Filipinos from fishing at the shoal, prompting then President Benigno Aquino III to take the dispute to international arbitration.
Filipino fishermen regained access to the shoal after Aquino's successor, Rodrigo Duterte, began to mend strained relations and met Chinese officials in Beijing last month.
Some of the first Filipino fishermen to sail to Scarborough said they fished in deeper waters just outside the shoal's coral-ringed lagoon because the fish there are larger. A Chinese coast guard ship lay watching at the only entryway to the lagoon, but there have been no reports that it blocked Filipinos from entering the area.
In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 file photo, Japan Coast Guard security team members display tracking and capture drills by rigid-hulled inflatable boats against an unidentified ship at sea in Yokohama near Tokyo during an inspection tour by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Duterte proposed joint military exercises with Japan during his visit to Tokyo, while reiterating that he will not conduct them with Americans in his presidency. Duterte made the proposal during his visit to a coast guard unit to observe an exercise from one of the patrol vessels Japan pledged to provide the Philippines to upgrade Manila's maritime security capabilities, largely in response to China’s strong assertions of its South China Sea maritime claims.
Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP, File
