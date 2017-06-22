Philippines: Malaysian financier believed killed in siege
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 22, 2017
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military chief says a Malaysian militant who helped lead and finance the siege in southern Marawi city has been killed in one of the setbacks to the uprising by locals aligned with the Islamic State group.
Gen. Eduardo Ano told The Associated Press on Friday that Malaysian Mahmud bin Ahmad was wounded in the fighting in Marawi last month and died on June 7 of his wounds. A local militant leader, Omarkhayam Maute, also is believed to have been killed in the early days of the violence. Troops are looking for their remains.
Ano, citing intelligence shared by foreign counterparts, says Mahmud is suspected of channeling more than 30 million pesos ($600,000) from the Islamic State group to acquire firearms, food and other supplies for the attack.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Donated swim gear stolen from soldiers at Hawaii military compound
Pentagon: Pro-government forces in Syria use drone to attack US-led coalition troops
Trump says US is committed to mutual support of NATO allies
Mattis to Senate: More troops needed downrange
DHS chief hints laptop ban may not be extended right now
Inside the ICBM launch facility where a turn of two keys fires a Minuteman III missile