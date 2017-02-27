Philippine militants release video of German's beheading
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 27, 2017
MANILA, Philippines -- Abu Sayyaf extremists in the Philippines have released a video of the beheading of a German hostage.
The brief video circulated Monday by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi websites, is the first sign that the brutal militants proceeded with their threat to kill Jurgen Gustav Kantner in the southern Philippines after a Sunday ransom deadline lapsed.
The video shows Kantner sitting in a grassy clearing and saying "Now he kill me" shortly before a masked militant beheads him with a curved knife. A few gunmen mutter "Allahu Akbar," or God is great.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Drugs vanish at some VA hospitals
White House: Trump likely to honor request for investigation of Navy SEAL's death
Soldiers master tough job of preparing landing zones in airborne ops
Former USS George Washington commander to take helm of Naval Forces Japan
Merkel to seek common ground with Trump 'wherever possible'
Faced with criticism from Catholic Church, Duterte invites Filipinos to 'join' him in hell