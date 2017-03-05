Philippine marines find remains of beheaded German hostage
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 5, 2017
JOLO, Philippines — Philippine troops have found the remains of a German hostage who was beheaded by Abu Sayyaf militants in the country's south after a ransom deadline lapsed.
Regional military commander Maj. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. says marines dug up the head and body of Juergen Gustav Kantner late Saturday in the mountainous hinterlands of Indanan town in Sulu province, where the militants are holding several foreign and local hostages.
President Rodrigo Duterte apologized to Germany and Kantner's family after government forces failed to rescue him during his nearly four months of captivity.
About two dozen Filipino troops were wounded in clashes that also killed 16 Abu Sayyaf gunmen in efforts to find and rescue Kantner, who was seized from a yacht off Malaysia's Sabah state in November.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Officials downplay Russian spy ship off east coast of US
USS Antietam commander relieved of duty following ship grounding
Guantanamo detainee tells Obama 9/11 was America’s fault
Pentagon: Russian aircraft flew too close to US destroyer in Black Sea
‘False prophet’: Duterte, the Catholic Church and the fight for the soul of the Philippines
Teen mom, overseas Navy family face hurdles in bid to remain together