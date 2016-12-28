Philippine blast wounds at least 23 people at boxing match
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 28, 2016
MANILA, Philippines — An explosion wounded at least 23 people who were watching a boxing competition held as part of celebrations of an annual Roman Catholic festival in a central Philippine town, an army officer said.
The wounded were brought to a hospital in Hilongos town in Leyte province following the explosion late Wednesday of what initially appeared to be a cellphone-detonated homemade bomb, regional army spokeswoman 1st Lt. Cherry Junia said.
Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Leyte province, about 380 miles southeast of Manila, lies in a region where communist guerrillas have a presence, but there was no immediate indication they were involved.
Philippine forces also have been placed on alert amid on and off offensives against Muslim militants in the country's south.
