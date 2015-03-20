Pentagon chief set to discuss China with Modi and other senior Indian officials

NEW DELHI — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin touched down in India on Friday, planning to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the United States works to expand partnerships to counter an increasingly assertive China.

The visit, held as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior U.S. officials continue a tense, high-profile meeting with Chinese counterparts in Anchorage, Alaska, marks the latest stop on a tour of Asia in which Austin and Blinken appeared together in South Korea and Japan.

But while the United States has deep history and treaties with Seoul and Tokyo, its relationship with India is more limited and complicated by India's history of neutrality abroad and human rights issues at home. In 2015, Congress designated India a "major defense partner," which opened up increased arms sales to the country.

Austin, a retired Army general selected by President Joe Biden to run the Pentagon, is the first Cabinet member in the new administration to visit India. The discussions with other senior Indian officials were planned weeks ago, but Modi became available Friday on relatively short notice, said two senior defense officials on the trip, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

"That's an important meeting," one of the officials said. "We're certainly pleased that we were able to kind of align the schedules to make it work."

Austin also is expected to meet with India's national security adviser, Ajit Kumar Doval, on Friday and with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday.

Austin's first trip overseas as defense secretary comes as India increasingly casts a wary eye at China, whose forces engaged in combat with Indian troops at their shared, disputed border last year, causing fatalities on both sides. The incident has helped foster the belief that India may be open to new collaboration with the United States and other countries on China issues.

The first senior defense official said the United States wants to exchange views on security in the region, "where we see China's assertive behavior and malign influence at a number of points."

On Thursday, Austin visited a military cemetery in Seoul to pay respects to South Koreans who fought alongside the United States in several wars, as Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Chinese officials in Alaska.

The gathering devolved into a confrontation in which Blinken raised China's history of cyberattacks on the United States and "economic coercion on U.S. allies, and China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, called the United States out on its own human rights problems, citing Black Lives Matter protests.

With a recent history that includes allegations of extrajudicial killings and torture by security forces, India is not seen as a perfect partner for the United States. But the two nations will benefit by working together on areas of "strategic convergence," like keeping waterways free and open, senior U.S. defense officials said.

In recent years, India has expanded its spending on American weapons, bringing in billions of dollars in helicopters, Howitzers, cargo planes and other equipment. India also takes part in Malabar, a naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea that also includes the United States, Japan and Australia.

In 2018, the United States also made a symbolic change with a direct nod to India. Its four-star military headquarters overseeing operations in the Pacific and Asia was renamed Indo-Pacific Command, after decades of it being called U.S. Pacific Command.

The Washington Post's John Hudson in Washington contribute to this report.

