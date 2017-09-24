Pakistan says Indian fire in Kashmir kills girl
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 24, 2017
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan says Indian troops have fired across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region, killing a young girl and wounding two other people.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said the shooting took place late Saturday, in violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement. There was no immediate comment from India.
The two sides regularly accuse each other of firing across the Line of Control. Pakistan said Indian fire on Thursday night killed six civilians and wounded 26 others.
Kashmir is split between Pakistani and Indian-controlled zones. The nuclear-armed rivals each claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety and have fought two wars over it.
