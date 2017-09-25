Pacific Fleet admiral to retire after word of no promotion
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 25, 2017
HONOLULU — The Navy's top commander in the Pacific says he's retiring after being passed over for potential promotion to lead all U.S. forces in the region.
U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. Scott Swift said in a statement Monday he's been told he won't be the Navy's nominee to succeed Adm. Harry Harris at Pacific Command, which oversees all branches of the military.
Swift was leading the Pacific Fleet when Navy ships were recently involved in two separate deadly collisions with other vessels.
The USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last month, leaving 10 U.S. sailors dead. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship collided off Japan.
Harris took over Pacific Command in May 2015. The command oversees U.S. forces in a geographic area from California to India.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Turkish leader pushes ahead with Russian missile system, brushes aside NATO concerns
At least 60 dead after militants attack checkpoint, restaurant in Iraq
US, Russia speak daily to ensure proxy forces in Syria don’t attack each other
Pendleton fire started when amphibious vehicle hit gas line, official says
Churches seeking FEMA money get Trump support; lawsuits already filed
US bombers, jets fly near N. Korean border in show of force after missile test