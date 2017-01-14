Pa. police: High school military instructor had sex with student

LANSDALE, Pa. — A former high school military instructor in Pennsylvania is facing charges that he had sex with an 18-year-old student.

Mark Miller was arraigned Tuesday in Lansdale on multiple counts of institutional sexual assault.

The 45-year-old retired Air Force officer who works at North Penn High School waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

The high school says that Miller resigned last month and that the charges are contrary to the core values that educators hold true.

Court documents show that the alleged victim says that she had consensual sex with Miller in the back of his car while traveling back from an ROTC event in Valley Forge. They also had sex a second time in his car and then again at on other occasions at a hotel.

